838 Shares in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Acquired by International Assets Investment Management LLC

International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 838 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its holdings in Stryker by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 1,339,824 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $328,311,000 after acquiring an additional 13,604 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Stryker during the 3rd quarter valued at $10,132,000. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Stryker by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,744 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,858,000 after acquiring an additional 1,428 shares during the period. Breiter Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Stryker by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,492 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,836,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, Caliber Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Stryker during the 4th quarter valued at $960,000. 71.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 10,697 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.28, for a total transaction of $2,527,487.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Timothy J. Scannell sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.61, for a total transaction of $1,163,050.00. Insiders sold 17,697 shares of company stock worth $4,168,737 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SYK shares. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Stryker in a report on Monday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Stryker from $232.00 to $240.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Stryker from $253.00 to $278.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Stryker in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $225.00 price target for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Stryker from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Stryker has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.92.

Shares of NYSE:SYK opened at $238.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $89.44 billion, a PE ratio of 51.63, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s fifty day moving average is $239.60 and its 200 day moving average is $215.98. Stryker Co. has a 52 week low of $124.54 and a 52 week high of $247.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The medical technology company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.74. Stryker had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 20.94%. The firm had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 7.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a $0.63 dividend. This is a boost from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Stryker’s payout ratio is presently 30.51%.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices that are used in various medical specialties.

