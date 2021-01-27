Precision BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL) CEO Matthew R. Kane Sells 10,218 Shares

Precision BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL) CEO Matthew R. Kane sold 10,218 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.53, for a total value of $138,249.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Matthew R. Kane also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 25th, Matthew R. Kane sold 9,695 shares of Precision BioSciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.74, for a total value of $133,209.30.

Shares of NASDAQ:DTIL opened at $12.40 on Wednesday. Precision BioSciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.45 and a 52 week high of $16.60. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.81. The company has a market cap of $650.75 million, a PE ratio of -6.17 and a beta of 2.08.

Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $7.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.25 million. Precision BioSciences had a negative net margin of 484.81% and a negative return on equity of 105.74%. As a group, research analysts expect that Precision BioSciences, Inc. will post -2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Precision BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Precision BioSciences from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $18.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Precision BioSciences from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Precision BioSciences in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.35.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Precision BioSciences during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Precision BioSciences in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Precision BioSciences in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Precision BioSciences by 598.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 10,307 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Precision BioSciences in the third quarter valued at about $82,000. 48.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Precision BioSciences

Precision BioSciences, Inc, a genome editing company, develops therapeutic products in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Therapeutic and Food. It offers ARCUS, a genome-editing platform to cure cancers and genetic disorders. The Therapeutic segment develops allogeneic CAR T immunotherapy that recognizes and kills cancer cells; and engages in the in vivo gene correction activities.

