Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Shares Sold by International Assets Investment Management LLC

International Assets Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,101 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $174,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MAR. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in Marriott International during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Marriott International during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Marriott International during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Perpetual Ltd bought a new position in Marriott International in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in Marriott International by 378.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 474 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.71% of the company’s stock.

MAR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Marriott International from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $83.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Marriott International from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Marriott International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Marriott International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.78.

Shares of NASDAQ:MAR opened at $120.44 on Wednesday. Marriott International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.56 and a 52 week high of $150.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.27, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $39.06 billion, a PE ratio of 227.25 and a beta of 1.83. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $128.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.22.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.14. Marriott International had a net margin of 1.28% and a return on equity of 188.71%. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.47 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 57.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Marriott International, Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Arne M. Sorenson sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.72, for a total transaction of $12,872,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 760,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $97,849,339.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Craig S. Smith sold 7,803 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.32, for a total transaction of $1,032,492.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 27,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,689,081.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 111,803 shares of company stock valued at $14,438,533. Insiders own 12.77% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

