International Assets Investment Management LLC Takes Position in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 623 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. We Are One Seven LLC increased its position in Veeva Systems by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 948 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 375,107 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $102,123,000 after purchasing an additional 8,981 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 15,626 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,254,000 after buying an additional 657 shares during the period. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 purchased a new position in shares of Veeva Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $339,000. Finally, Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Veeva Systems by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 15,432 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,215,000 after buying an additional 2,310 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

VEEV has been the subject of several research reports. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $310.00 to $327.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $293.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $323.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Veeva Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $297.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $290.08.

In other Veeva Systems news, SVP Frederic Lequient sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.29, for a total transaction of $4,069,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,271,732.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Alan Mateo sold 2,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.11, for a total value of $786,763.26. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,081,666.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 43,901 shares of company stock worth $12,101,044. 14.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of VEEV stock opened at $292.22 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $277.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $273.93. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 52 week low of $118.11 and a 52 week high of $313.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.26 billion, a PE ratio of 136.55, a P/E/G ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 0.84.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The technology company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $377.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $361.86 million. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 24.88% and a return on equity of 15.73%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

About Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, commercial data warehouse, allocation and alignment applications, master data management application, and data and services; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

