Strs Ohio Raises Position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 67.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 328,727 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after acquiring an additional 132,885 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned approximately 0.20% of Pioneer Natural Resources worth $37,438,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,633 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 10,666 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $917,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,832 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Stephenson National Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 1,191 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,642 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Mark Stephen Berg sold 5,607 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.05, for a total transaction of $617,050.35. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,367,285.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Chris J. Cheatwood sold 6,728 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.29, for a total transaction of $782,399.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,026 shares in the company, valued at $5,352,363.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,835 shares of company stock worth $1,567,819 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

PXD has been the subject of several research reports. Truist raised shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $119.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $130.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $161.00 to $149.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Pioneer Natural Resources has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.32.

NYSE:PXD opened at $123.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 121.22, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.92. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1-year low of $48.62 and a 1-year high of $147.24. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $120.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas development company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 4.67% and a net margin of 2.30%. The firm’s revenue was down 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.99 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is currently 26.89%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2019, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 39 million barrels of oil, 16 million barrels of NGLs, and 83 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

