TFI International (NASDAQ:TFII) Upgraded to “Outperform” at CIBC

CIBC upgraded shares of TFI International (NASDAQ:TFII) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

TFII has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of TFI International from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of TFI International from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of TFI International from $65.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Bank of America raised shares of TFI International from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on shares of TFI International from $53.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $79.29.

Get TFI International alerts:

Shares of TFII opened at $69.69 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. TFI International has a 1-year low of $15.24 and a 1-year high of $77.83.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a $0.228 dividend. This represents a $0.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TFII. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in TFI International in the third quarter worth $34,000. Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in TFI International in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in TFI International by 5.1% in the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 38,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,623,000 after acquiring an additional 1,884 shares during the period. Tygh Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in TFI International by 9.8% during the third quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. now owns 226,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,483,000 after buying an additional 20,325 shares during the period. Finally, Baskin Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in TFI International by 6.0% during the third quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc. now owns 524,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,929,000 after buying an additional 29,777 shares during the period. 43.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About TFI International

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

See Also: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Receive News & Ratings for TFI International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TFI International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.