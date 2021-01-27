Keith Neumeyer Buys 25,000 Shares of First Mining Gold Corp. (FF.TO) (TSE:FF) Stock

First Mining Gold Corp. (FF.TO) (TSE:FF) Director Keith Neumeyer purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.41 per share, for a total transaction of C$10,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,005,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$6,152,178.33.

Keith Neumeyer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 25th, Keith Neumeyer purchased 50,000 shares of First Mining Gold Corp. (FF.TO) stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.41 per share, for a total transaction of C$20,250.00.

Shares of FF stock opened at C$0.39 on Wednesday. First Mining Gold Corp. has a 1 year low of C$0.12 and a 1 year high of C$0.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of C$271.28 million and a P/E ratio of -6.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Separately, HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of First Mining Gold Corp. (FF.TO) from C$1.40 to C$1.20 in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th.

First Mining Gold Corp. (FF.TO) Company Profile

First Mining Gold Corp. develops and explores for gold projects. The company also explores for silver, copper, and iron ore deposits. It holds a portfolio of 24 mineral assets in Canada, Mexico, and the United States. The company was formerly known as First Mining Finance Corp. and changed its name to First Mining Gold Corp.

