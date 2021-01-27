Ballentine Partners LLC Has $245,000 Holdings in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Ballentine Partners LLC lessened its stake in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) by 31.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,368 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,566 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in State Street were worth $245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IBM Retirement Fund raised its stake in State Street by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 13,053 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $950,000 after purchasing an additional 1,612 shares in the last quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc acquired a new position in State Street during the fourth quarter worth about $44,054,000. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC raised its stake in State Street by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 8,882 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $646,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in State Street by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 129,832 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $9,450,000 after acquiring an additional 8,818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BKD Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in State Street during the fourth quarter worth about $236,000. 91.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on STT shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on State Street from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on State Street from $75.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of State Street from $85.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of State Street from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of State Street from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $67.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.31.

Shares of NYSE:STT opened at $72.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $25.62 billion, a PE ratio of 10.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $74.14 and its 200-day moving average is $67.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50. State Street Co. has a 52 week low of $42.10 and a 52 week high of $81.82.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The asset manager reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. State Street had a net margin of 20.75% and a return on equity of 12.24%. State Street’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.98 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that State Street Co. will post 6.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 19th. Investors of record on Monday, January 4th were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. State Street’s payout ratio is 33.71%.

State Street Company Profile

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

