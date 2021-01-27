16,300 Shares in Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) Bought by V Wealth Advisors LLC

V Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 16,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $526,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MAIN. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Main Street Capital by 2,066.1% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 497,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,398,000 after buying an additional 474,624 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Main Street Capital by 31.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 815,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,111,000 after buying an additional 197,298 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its position in Main Street Capital by 205.2% in the fourth quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 157,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,095,000 after buying an additional 106,177 shares during the period. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Main Street Capital in the third quarter worth $2,016,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Main Street Capital by 83.1% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 112,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,318,000 after buying an additional 50,930 shares during the period. 19.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Main Street Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Main Street Capital in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.25.

Shares of MAIN opened at $33.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.02 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. Main Street Capital Co. has a one year low of $14.11 and a one year high of $45.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.83 and its 200-day moving average is $30.88.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $51.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.59 million. Main Street Capital had a negative net margin of 15.34% and a positive return on equity of 9.71%. Main Street Capital’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Main Street Capital Co. will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. Main Street Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 98.40%.

Main Street Capital Corporation is a private equity firm specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm also provides debt capital to middle market companies for acquisitions, management buyouts, growth financings, recapitalizations and refinancing. The firm seeks to partner with entrepreneurs, business owners and management teams and generally provides "one stop" financing alternatives within its lower middle market portfolio.

