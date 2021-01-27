PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS) Shares Bought by V Wealth Advisors LLC

V Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS) by 29.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,250 shares during the quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF were worth $498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 8.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,776,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,675,000 after purchasing an additional 130,916 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 11.5% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 655,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,730,000 after purchasing an additional 67,418 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 32.0% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 526,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,268,000 after purchasing an additional 127,412 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 59.2% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 286,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,284,000 after purchasing an additional 106,552 shares during the period. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 46.6% in the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 232,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,584,000 after purchasing an additional 73,765 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA PULS opened at $49.91 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.91. PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $46.80 and a 52-week high of $50.51.

