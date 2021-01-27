Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Shares Sold by Ballentine Partners LLC

Ballentine Partners LLC lessened its stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 12.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,353 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,469 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Peoples Financial Services CORP. grew its holdings in Truist Financial by 173.4% during the 4th quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 544 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Truist Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Truist Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Truist Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 72.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Truist Financial in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of Truist Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.84.

TFC stock opened at $50.24 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $48.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.95. The company has a market capitalization of $67.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.36. Truist Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $24.01 and a 52 week high of $55.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.19. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 16.95%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is currently 41.19%.

In related news, VP Brantley J. Standridge sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.10, for a total transaction of $67,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,510 shares in the company, valued at $564,201. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Kimberly Moore-Wright sold 1,398 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.09, for a total transaction of $61,637.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 231,941 shares of company stock worth $11,659,731. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services for small and mid-size businesses, public agencies, local governments, corporations, and individuals in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.

Further Reading: How is inflation measured?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.