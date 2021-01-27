Comparing American Bank (OTCMKTS:AMBK) & Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC)

American Bank (OTCMKTS:AMBK) and Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

Get American Bank alerts:

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for American Bank and Truist Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score American Bank 0 0 0 0 N/A Truist Financial 0 11 10 0 2.48

Truist Financial has a consensus target price of $49.26, indicating a potential downside of 1.95%. Given Truist Financial’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Truist Financial is more favorable than American Bank.

Dividends

American Bank pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.1%. Truist Financial pays an annual dividend of $1.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.6%. Truist Financial pays out 41.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Truist Financial has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

72.1% of Truist Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of Truist Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

American Bank has a beta of -0.14, meaning that its stock price is 114% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Truist Financial has a beta of 1.36, meaning that its stock price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares American Bank and Truist Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Bank N/A N/A N/A Truist Financial 16.95% 7.76% 0.96%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares American Bank and Truist Financial’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American Bank N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Truist Financial $14.66 billion 4.62 $3.22 billion $4.37 11.50

Truist Financial has higher revenue and earnings than American Bank.

Summary

Truist Financial beats American Bank on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

American Bank Company Profile

American Bank Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for American Bank that provides various banking products and services to consumer, business, institutional, and governmental customers. It accepts a range of interest-bearing checking and money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers commercial, industrial, and other loans; commercial mortgage loans; commercial construction loans; residential mortgage loans; and consumer loans, including personal term loans, personal credit lines, automobile loans, home equity loans, and home equity lines of credit and loans. In addition, it provides online or mobile banking, automated teller machine, safe deposit box rental, and wire transfer services, as well as sells checks and checkbooks, and purchases investment securities. The company operates an office located in Allentown, Pennsylvania; and a loan production office in Blue Bell, Pennsylvania. American Bank Incorporated was founded in 1997 and is based in Allentown, Pennsylvania.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services for small and mid-size businesses, public agencies, local governments, corporations, and individuals in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts. The company also provides funding; asset management; automobile lending; bankcard lending; consumer finance; home equity and mortgage lending; insurance, such as property and casualty, life, health, employee benefits, workers compensation and professional liability, surety coverage, title, and other insurance products; investment brokerage; mobile/online banking; and payment, lease financing, small business lending, and wealth management/private banking services. In addition, it offers association, capital market, institutional trust, insurance premium and commercial finance, international banking, leasing, merchant, commercial deposit and treasury, commercial middle market lending, floor plan lending, commercial mortgage lending, mortgage warehouse lending, private equity investment, real estate lending, and supply chain financing services. Further, the company provides retail and wholesale brokerage, equity and debt underwriting, and investment advice. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated through approximately 2,958 banking offices. The company was formerly known as BB&T Corporation and changed its name to Truist Financial Corporation in December 2019. Truist Financial Corporation was founded in 1872 and is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Receive News & Ratings for American Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.