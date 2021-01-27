Analysts Set Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) PT at $108.44

Shares of Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-two analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $108.44.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BYND. Barclays dropped their price objective on Beyond Meat from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Beyond Meat from $142.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “sell” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on shares of Beyond Meat in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Longbow Research began coverage on Beyond Meat in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Beyond Meat from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th.

Shares of BYND opened at $186.83 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -415.18 and a beta of 1.96. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $133.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $141.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 8.56 and a quick ratio of 5.66. Beyond Meat has a 1 year low of $48.18 and a 1 year high of $221.00.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $94.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.24 million. Beyond Meat had a negative return on equity of 4.49% and a negative net margin of 6.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Beyond Meat will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Beyond Meat news, General Counsel Teri L. Witteman sold 221 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.64, for a total value of $31,081.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 45,014 shares in the company, valued at $6,330,768.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Charles Muth sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.58, for a total value of $1,778,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 71,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,420,602.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 121,805 shares of company stock valued at $16,381,436. 11.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Beyond Meat by 8.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 57,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,587,000 after purchasing an additional 4,636 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in Beyond Meat by 8.0% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 15,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,645,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in Beyond Meat by 121.3% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 3,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 2,006 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Beyond Meat by 29.6% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 27,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,562,000 after purchasing an additional 6,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new position in Beyond Meat in the third quarter worth $6,335,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.09% of the company’s stock.

Beyond Meat Company Profile

Beyond Meat, Inc, a food company, manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. It operates under the Beyond Meat, Beyond Burger, Beyond Beef, Beyond Sausage, Beyond Breakfast Sausage, Beyond Chicken, Beyond Fried Chicken, Beyond Meatball, the Caped Steer Logo, GO BEYOND, Eat What You Love, The Cookout Classic, The Future of Protein, and The Future of Protein Beyond Meat trademarks.

