Zacks: Analysts Expect Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) to Post $0.65 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) will announce earnings of $0.65 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Vista Outdoor’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.62 to $0.72. Vista Outdoor posted earnings per share of $0.21 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 209.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Vista Outdoor will report full year earnings of $2.74 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.64 to $2.91. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.62 to $2.97. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Vista Outdoor.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $575.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $506.39 million. Vista Outdoor had a negative net margin of 5.52% and a positive return on equity of 9.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

VSTO has been the subject of a number of research reports. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Vista Outdoor from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on shares of Vista Outdoor from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Vista Outdoor in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Vista Outdoor in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen upgraded shares of Vista Outdoor from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

NYSE:VSTO opened at $28.24 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.51 and a beta of 0.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.96. Vista Outdoor has a 12 month low of $4.29 and a 12 month high of $31.48.

In related news, CEO Christopher T. Metz sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $315,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 564,336 shares in the company, valued at $11,851,056. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gates Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Vista Outdoor by 4.9% in the third quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,413,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,064,000 after acquiring an additional 207,376 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Vista Outdoor in the fourth quarter worth about $12,474,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Vista Outdoor by 2,674.1% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 373,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,528,000 after acquiring an additional 359,618 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Vista Outdoor in the third quarter worth about $6,729,000. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Vista Outdoor by 160.5% in the third quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 271,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,485,000 after acquiring an additional 167,447 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.59% of the company’s stock.

Vista Outdoor Company Profile

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets various consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets in the United States and internationally. It has a portfolio of brands that provides consumers with a range of products for individual outdoor recreational pursuits. The company operates through two segments, Shooting Sports and Outdoor Products.

