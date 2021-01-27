Analysts Set Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) Price Target at $18.20

Shares of Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.20.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Limoneira from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th.

In related news, CFO Mark Palamountain sold 5,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $99,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 63,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,084,379. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Harold S. Edwards sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $153,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 164,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,798,387. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,475 shares of company stock valued at $277,329 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its holdings in Limoneira by 6.2% during the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 13,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Limoneira by 4.3% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 34,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Limoneira in the third quarter worth $33,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Limoneira by 29.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 2,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Limoneira by 387.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 3,154 shares during the last quarter. 52.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ LMNR opened at $16.85 on Friday. Limoneira has a 1 year low of $10.60 and a 1 year high of $21.85. The stock has a market cap of $297.49 million, a P/E ratio of -17.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.25 and a 200 day moving average of $14.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 10th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.21). Limoneira had a negative net margin of 9.99% and a negative return on equity of 5.77%. Research analysts expect that Limoneira will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 28th were paid a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 24th. This is a positive change from Limoneira’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Limoneira’s payout ratio is currently -43.48%.

About Limoneira

Limoneira Company operates as an agribusiness and real estate development company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Fresh Lemons, Lemon Packing, Avocados, Other Agribusiness, Rental Operations, and Real Estate Development. It grows, processes, packs, markets, and sells lemons.

