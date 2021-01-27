Rothschild Investment Corp IL Sells 777 Shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL reduced its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) by 11.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 777 shares during the quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners were worth $393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 4.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,578,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $234,119,000 after acquiring an additional 251,678 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 14.4% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,075,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,866,000 after buying an additional 261,537 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 32.5% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,270,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,205,000 after buying an additional 311,240 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 2.0% during the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 824,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,357,000 after buying an additional 16,254 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 681,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,861,000 after buying an additional 20,393 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.44% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Stephens assumed coverage on Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research report on Monday, November 16th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Truist upped their price objective on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $68.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $47.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.63.

Shares of NASDAQ PNFP opened at $73.08 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $66.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a PE ratio of 18.84 and a beta of 1.37. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.80 and a 52 week high of $74.69.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $304.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.54 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 6.88% and a net margin of 22.43%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This is a positive change from Pinnacle Financial Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.92%.

In other news, CAO Hugh M. Queener sold 4,414 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.51, for a total transaction of $240,607.14. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 207,100 shares in the company, valued at $11,289,021. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary L. Scott sold 9,029 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.50, for a total value of $483,051.50. Insiders sold 17,185 shares of company stock worth $989,603 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.98% of the company’s stock.

About Pinnacle Financial Partners

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

