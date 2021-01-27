Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Buys 2,549 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VSS) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 137,756 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,549 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned about 0.28% of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares worth $16,784,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VSS. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 33,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,285,000 after acquiring an additional 4,607 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 1,177.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 747,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,690,000 after purchasing an additional 45,664 shares during the last quarter.

VSS opened at $125.18 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $122.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.13. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $66.95 and a one year high of $126.16.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

