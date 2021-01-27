Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Shares Purchased by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 76,818 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,907 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $18,253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 61,263 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $13,110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Cox Capital Mgt LLC lifted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 8,521 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,025,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 23,942 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $5,689,000 after acquiring an additional 1,385 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,894 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,047,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the period. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 38,585 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $9,168,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

In other Norfolk Southern news, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 1,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.86, for a total transaction of $292,988.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,713,232.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NSC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $241.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $207.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $215.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $134.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Norfolk Southern presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.92.

NYSE:NSC opened at $238.09 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $241.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $220.62. Norfolk Southern Co. has a twelve month low of $112.62 and a twelve month high of $258.17. The company has a market capitalization of $65.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.38.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The railroad operator reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.15. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 15.83%. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current year.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

