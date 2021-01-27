Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Bought by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,290 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,742 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $23,381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VUG. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,282,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.8% during the third quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 2,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Iron Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Iron Financial LLC now owns 3,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $783,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 12,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,143,000 after buying an additional 859 shares during the period. Finally, Hohimer Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,825,000 after buying an additional 2,368 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VUG opened at $261.09 on Wednesday. Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $133.57 and a 12 month high of $262.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $252.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $234.57.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

