Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Shares Purchased by IBM Retirement Fund

IBM Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 14.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 144,490 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,728 shares during the quarter. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $1,270,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Ford Motor by 2.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 275,086,527 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,832,077,000 after acquiring an additional 7,265,908 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Ford Motor by 0.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 177,329,314 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,181,013,000 after purchasing an additional 450,002 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Ford Motor by 43.7% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 49,433,248 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $329,225,000 after purchasing an additional 15,036,764 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Ford Motor by 48.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,440,583 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $142,793,000 after purchasing an additional 6,959,199 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Ford Motor by 9.1% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 15,749,585 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $104,892,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317,723 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $9.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Ford Motor from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $7.50 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $8.50 to $9.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.19.

Ford Motor stock opened at $11.19 on Wednesday. Ford Motor has a 12-month low of $3.96 and a 12-month high of $12.15. The company has a market capitalization of $44.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -279.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.93.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.43. Ford Motor had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a positive return on equity of 2.48%. The firm had revenue of $34.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.70 billion. Analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

