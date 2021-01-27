Centaurus Financial Inc. Sells 3,423 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Centaurus Financial Inc. lowered its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 18.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,658 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,423 shares during the quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,013,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IEFA. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,529,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,865,096,000 after buying an additional 7,024,881 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 59,599,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,117,740,000 after purchasing an additional 4,129,410 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,860,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,221,947,000 after purchasing an additional 2,811,276 shares during the last quarter. NextCapital Advisers Inc. grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. NextCapital Advisers Inc. now owns 8,425,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 56,858,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,427,431,000 after purchasing an additional 774,302 shares during the last quarter.

IEFA stock opened at $71.19 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.76. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $56.55 and a 12 month high of $70.84.

