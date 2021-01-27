Centaurus Financial Inc. Makes New $1.10 Million Investment in Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC)

Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 23,039 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,101,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. owned about 0.06% of Boise Cascade as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in Boise Cascade by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 15,969 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $637,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Boise Cascade by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 6,719 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boise Cascade by 98.7% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,397 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its stake in shares of Boise Cascade by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 46,737 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,865,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Boise Cascade by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 10,115 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 1,621 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.80% of the company’s stock.

BCC stock opened at $50.53 on Wednesday. Boise Cascade has a twelve month low of $20.08 and a twelve month high of $53.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.21, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 2.13. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.46.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The construction company reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $1.22. Boise Cascade had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 25.51%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Boise Cascade will post 5.6 EPS for the current year.

BCC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Benchmark upgraded shares of Boise Cascade from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Boise Cascade in a report on Monday, January 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Boise Cascade from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Boise Cascade presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.50.

In other Boise Cascade news, EVP Dean Michael Brown sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.48, for a total value of $44,480.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,260 shares in the company, valued at $1,479,404.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

About Boise Cascade

Boise Cascade Company manufactures wood products and distributes building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; and structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels.

