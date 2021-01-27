Centaurus Financial Inc. Buys 508 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 11.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,062 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $1,126,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Deltec Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 38,180 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $8,496,000 after buying an additional 2,830 shares in the last quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,060,000. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,519,000. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in salesforce.com by 338.8% during the 4th quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,276 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $4,067,000 after purchasing an additional 14,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vigilare Wealth Management lifted its holdings in salesforce.com by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 4,288 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $954,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

In other salesforce.com news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.95, for a total transaction of $1,304,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 49,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,819,690.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.68, for a total transaction of $927,424.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 69,445 shares in the company, valued at $14,977,897.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 94,592 shares of company stock worth $21,918,638. 4.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CRM shares. Jefferies Financial Group set a $320.00 price objective on salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on salesforce.com from $275.00 to $270.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $234.00 price target on salesforce.com and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on salesforce.com from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $285.00 price target on salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $263.72.

NYSE:CRM opened at $226.26 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $207.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.08, a PEG ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1-year low of $115.29 and a 1-year high of $284.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $222.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $231.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.99. The firm had revenue of $5.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.25 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 6.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 99.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

