Centaurus Financial Inc. Makes New Investment in SPDR S&P Metals and Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME)

Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals and Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 35,048 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,172,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of SPDR S&P Metals and Mining ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Metals and Mining ETF by 666.7% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Metals and Mining ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Metals and Mining ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $61,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals and Mining ETF by 52.0% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,553 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 1,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Insight 2811 Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Metals and Mining ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $204,000.

SPDR S&P Metals and Mining ETF stock opened at $33.16 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P Metals and Mining ETF has a 52 week low of $13.86 and a 52 week high of $37.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.47.

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Metals & Mining Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the metals and mining sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index.

