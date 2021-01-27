Axonics Modulation Technologies (NASDAQ:AXNX) Given New $65.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

Axonics Modulation Technologies (NASDAQ:AXNX) had its target price lifted by Robert W. Baird from $58.00 to $65.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on AXNX. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Axonics Modulation Technologies from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Axonics Modulation Technologies from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Axonics Modulation Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Truist upped their price target on Axonics Modulation Technologies from $50.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Axonics Modulation Technologies from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Axonics Modulation Technologies has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $59.80.

Get Axonics Modulation Technologies alerts:

NASDAQ:AXNX opened at $53.15 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $49.54 and a 200 day moving average of $45.55. The company has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.12 and a beta of 0.02. Axonics Modulation Technologies has a 1-year low of $15.25 and a 1-year high of $58.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 8.62 and a quick ratio of 7.48.

Axonics Modulation Technologies (NASDAQ:AXNX) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.28. The company had revenue of $35.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.95 million. Axonics Modulation Technologies had a negative return on equity of 28.05% and a negative net margin of 76.62%. Axonics Modulation Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 2592.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.89) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Axonics Modulation Technologies will post -1.52 EPS for the current year.

In other Axonics Modulation Technologies news, Director Robert E. Mcnamara sold 9,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.83, for a total value of $475,125.61. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at $388,725. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Rinda Sama sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.91, for a total value of $439,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 99,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,389,419.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 51,093 shares of company stock worth $2,399,550. 25.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies by 2.3% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $768,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in Axonics Modulation Technologies by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 9,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Axonics Modulation Technologies by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 48,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,450,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Axonics Modulation Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.23% of the company’s stock.

About Axonics Modulation Technologies

Axonics Modulation Technologies, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and commercialization of sacral neuromodulation (SNM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company's SNM systems are used to treat patients with overactive bladder, including urinary urge incontinence and urinary urgency frequency, as well as fecal incontinence, and non-obstructive urinary retention.

Recommended Story: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Axonics Modulation Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axonics Modulation Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.