Learning Technologies Group (OTCMKTS:LTTHF) Shares Gap Up to $1.97

Learning Technologies Group plc (OTCMKTS:LTTHF)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $1.97, but opened at $2.45. Learning Technologies Group shares last traded at $2.45, with a volume of 2,500 shares.

Several research firms have weighed in on LTTHF. Canaccord Genuity raised Learning Technologies Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Peel Hunt raised Learning Technologies Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Learning Technologies Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.19.

Learning Technologies Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of talent and learning solutions, content, services, and digital platforms to corporate and government clients. It operates through Software & Platforms Division, Content & Services Division, and Other segments.

