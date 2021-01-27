Investors Research Corp Increases Stock Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Investors Research Corp increased its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,483 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Apple accounts for 1.0% of Investors Research Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Investors Research Corp’s holdings in Apple were worth $2,585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. grew its stake in Apple by 285.0% during the third quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. now owns 77,000 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $8,917,000 after acquiring an additional 57,000 shares in the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Apple by 395.3% during the third quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 21,638 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,506,000 after acquiring an additional 17,269 shares in the last quarter. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. grew its stake in Apple by 296.6% during the third quarter. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. now owns 195,026 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $22,586,000 after acquiring an additional 145,847 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Apple by 290.0% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 67,699,096 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $7,840,232,000 after acquiring an additional 50,340,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. grew its stake in Apple by 272.0% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 565,383 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $65,478,000 after acquiring an additional 413,385 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $143.16 on Wednesday. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $53.15 and a one year high of $145.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market cap of $2.41 trillion, a P/E ratio of 43.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $130.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $117.76.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The business had revenue of $64.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.03 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.42, for a total value of $1,877,140.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 320,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,420,969.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

AAPL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Apple from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, October 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Apple and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Apple from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Apple currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.97.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

