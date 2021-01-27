Hennessy Advisors Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,100 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in The Carlyle Group were worth $2,515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 2,539.6% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $107,000. 33.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other The Carlyle Group news, major shareholder David M. Rubenstein sold 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.30, for a total value of $54,600,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider David M. Rubenstein sold 750,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.05, for a total value of $21,787,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,249,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,227,352,158.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

CG stock opened at $32.41 on Wednesday. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.21 and a 52 week high of $34.79. The company has a market capitalization of $11.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.13 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.04. The Carlyle Group had a negative net margin of 5.38% and a positive return on equity of 25.90%. The firm had revenue of $496.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $489.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CG. Bank of America raised shares of The Carlyle Group from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Citigroup raised shares of The Carlyle Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of The Carlyle Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Carlyle Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The Carlyle Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.54.

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

