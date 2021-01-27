Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional parks. The Company has parks comprised of theme, water and zoological parks offering rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts, shows, restaurants, game venues and retail outlets. The Company holds long-term licenses for theme park usage throughout the United States (except the Las Vegas metropolitan area), Canada, Mexico and other countries of certain Warner Bros. and DC Comics characters. These characters include Bugs Bunny, Daffy Duck, Tweety Bird, Yosemite Sam, Batman, Superman and others. In addition, it has certain rights to use the Hanna-Barbera and Cartoon Network characters, including Yogi Bear, Scooby-Doo, The Flintstones and others. The Company uses these characters to market its parks and to provide an enhanced family entertainment experience. Six Flags Entertainment Corporation is based in New York, NY. “

Get Six Flags Entertainment alerts:

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price (up from $22.00) on shares of Six Flags Entertainment in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $27.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Six Flags Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.31.

Shares of NYSE:SIX opened at $33.42 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.11 and a beta of 2.45. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.77. Six Flags Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $8.75 and a fifty-two week high of $39.79.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported ($1.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.06) by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $126.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.26 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Six Flags Entertainment will post -4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Mike Spanos sold 902 shares of Six Flags Entertainment stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.02, for a total transaction of $27,980.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 385,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,960,443.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Six Flags Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at about $251,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC bought a new stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth about $441,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 28.8% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 33,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $685,000 after purchasing an additional 7,549 shares during the last quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment during the third quarter worth about $13,437,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment during the third quarter worth about $457,000. Institutional investors own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

Six Flags Entertainment Company Profile

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and waterparks under the Six Flags name. The company's parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. It owns and operates 26 parks in the United States, Mexico, and Canada.

Featured Story: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Six Flags Entertainment (SIX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Six Flags Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Six Flags Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.