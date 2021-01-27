Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) Given New $60.00 Price Target at Barclays

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) had its target price upped by Barclays from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on MRVL. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a report on Friday, December 4th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. They set an overweight rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. CSFB boosted their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Summit Insights lowered shares of Marvell Technology Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Marvell Technology Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $48.46.

Marvell Technology Group stock opened at $54.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.28 billion, a PE ratio of 24.77, a P/E/G ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $48.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.42. Marvell Technology Group has a fifty-two week low of $16.45 and a fifty-two week high of $55.70.

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25. The company had revenue of $750.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $751.01 million. Marvell Technology Group had a net margin of 51.19% and a return on equity of 3.76%. Marvell Technology Group’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Marvell Technology Group will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 23rd were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. Marvell Technology Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.00%.

In other news, Director Michael G. Strachan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.88, for a total value of $234,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Mitchell Gaynor sold 19,428 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.84, for a total transaction of $910,007.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,754 shares in the company, valued at $2,002,597.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 93,315 shares of company stock valued at $4,351,989. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MRVL. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Marvell Technology Group by 46.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 17,595,399 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $698,538,000 after buying an additional 5,615,471 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 73.6% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 10,458,267 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $415,193,000 after purchasing an additional 4,433,249 shares in the last quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. raised its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 3,419,955 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $135,772,000 after purchasing an additional 120,000 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 153.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,375,734 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $134,017,000 after purchasing an additional 2,042,783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 2,551,615 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $101,396,000 after purchasing an additional 184,224 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.32% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; custom application specific integrated circuits; and printer SoC products and application processors.

