5,938 Shares in PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD) Acquired by We Are One Seven LLC

We Are One Seven LLC bought a new position in shares of PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PD. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in PagerDuty by 167.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 2,906 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in PagerDuty by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 216,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,205,000 after buying an additional 7,652 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in PagerDuty by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 44,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,286,000 after buying an additional 3,608 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in PagerDuty by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 49,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,411,000 after buying an additional 8,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in PagerDuty by 142.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 309,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,869,000 after buying an additional 182,126 shares in the last quarter. 83.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:PD opened at $47.89 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $44.64 and a 200 day moving average of $32.91. PagerDuty, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.33 and a 52 week high of $50.26. The company has a quick ratio of 4.12, a current ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -64.72 and a beta of 1.43.

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $53.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.61 million. PagerDuty had a negative net margin of 28.57% and a negative return on equity of 15.64%. PagerDuty’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.10) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that PagerDuty, Inc. will post -0.84 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of PagerDuty from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PagerDuty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. ATB Capital raised shares of PagerDuty to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of PagerDuty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of PagerDuty from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.45.

In other news, VP Stacey Giamalis sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.80, for a total transaction of $178,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dan Alexandru Solomon sold 21,951 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.16, for a total transaction of $683,993.16. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,308,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $103,092,392.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 759,362 shares of company stock worth $33,103,546. Insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

PagerDuty, Inc operates a platform for real-time operations in the United States and internationally. Its platform harnesses digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device, combines it with human response data, and orchestrates teams to take the right actions in real time. The company's platform provides event intelligence, incident response, on-call management, business visibility, and advanced analytics solutions to address digital operations management requirements.

