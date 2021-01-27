Zacks: Analysts Anticipate BIOLASE, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOL) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.05 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that BIOLASE, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOL) will announce earnings of ($0.05) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for BIOLASE’s earnings. BIOLASE reported earnings of ($0.13) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 61.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BIOLASE will report full-year earnings of ($0.25) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.13) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow BIOLASE.

BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The medical technology company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.16). BIOLASE had a negative net margin of 58.34% and a negative return on equity of 541.14%. The firm had revenue of $6.54 million for the quarter.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BIOL. Maxim Group upped their price target on BIOLASE from $1.00 to $2.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut BIOLASE from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ BIOL opened at $1.50 on Friday. BIOLASE has a one year low of $0.21 and a one year high of $1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.27 million, a PE ratio of -2.31 and a beta of 1.98.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in BIOLASE during the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in BIOLASE by 1,908.5% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 269,185 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 255,783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in BIOLASE during the 3rd quarter worth about $306,000. 5.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BIOLASE

BIOLASE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells laser systems for dental practitioners and their patients in the United States and internationally. Its dental laser systems allow dentists, periodontists, endodontists, oral surgeons, and other dental specialists to perform a range of minimally invasive dental procedures, such as cosmetic, restorative, and complex surgical applications.

