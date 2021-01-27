Confluence Investment Management LLC Sells 1,361 Shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBML)

Confluence Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBML) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 134,202 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,361 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF were worth $3,514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $50,000. Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF by 66.7% during the third quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $101,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF by 52.0% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 2,763 shares during the period. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 8,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the period.

Get iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF alerts:

BATS:IBML opened at $26.24 on Wednesday. iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $24.83 and a 52-week high of $25.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.20 and a 200 day moving average of $26.24.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBML? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBML).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.