Nathan’s Famous, Inc. (NASDAQ:NATH) Shares Acquired by Confluence Investment Management LLC

Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Nathan’s Famous, Inc. (NASDAQ:NATH) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,901 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 807 shares during the quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned 0.63% of Nathan’s Famous worth $1,430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NATH. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Nathan’s Famous by 230.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,394 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $584,000 after acquiring an additional 7,944 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Nathan’s Famous by 79.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,221 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $539,000 after buying an additional 4,517 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Nathan’s Famous by 80.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,159 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 2,754 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Nathan’s Famous by 1.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 170,089 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $8,717,000 after buying an additional 2,021 shares during the period. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its position in Nathan’s Famous by 0.6% during the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 232,909 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $11,937,000 after buying an additional 1,502 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NATH opened at $56.20 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $56.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.32. Nathan’s Famous, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.01 and a twelve month high of $72.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $231.26 million, a P/E ratio of 19.31 and a beta of 0.31.

Nathan’s Famous (NASDAQ:NATH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Nathan’s Famous had a net margin of 14.60% and a negative return on equity of 18.63%. The company had revenue of $21.84 million for the quarter.

About Nathan’s Famous

Nathan's Famous, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the foodservice industry. The company owns and franchises restaurants under the Nathan's Famous brand name, as well as sells products bearing the Nathan's Famous trademarks through various channels of distribution. It also has license agreements for the manufacture, distribution, marketing, and sale of Nathan's Famous branded hot dogs, sausages, and corned beef products in refrigerated consumer packages to be resold through retail channels, such as supermarkets, groceries, mass merchandisers, and club stores; and other Nathan's Famous branded refrigerated meat products in consumer packages to be resold through retail channels.

