Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) Shares Sold by Confluence Investment Management LLC

Confluence Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) by 23.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,311 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public were worth $894,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,679,000. Busey Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 37,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,894,000 after buying an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,053,000. James Hambro & Partners bought a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the 4th quarter valued at about $573,000. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. 90.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on WLTW shares. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $246.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $230.00 to $228.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, MKM Partners decreased their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Willis Towers Watson Public presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $213.93.

Willis Towers Watson Public stock opened at $210.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $206.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $205.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.10 billion, a PE ratio of 26.88 and a beta of 0.71. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a 12-month low of $143.34 and a 12-month high of $220.97.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.03. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 14.32%. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 11.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. This is a positive change from Willis Towers Watson Public’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.91%.

About Willis Towers Watson Public

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. The company's Human Capital and Benefits segment offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

