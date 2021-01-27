Confluence Investment Management LLC Takes $334,000 Position in VanEck Vectors BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BIZD)

Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BIZD) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 24,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $334,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned 0.11% of VanEck Vectors BDC Income ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BIZD. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of VanEck Vectors BDC Income ETF by 57.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 157,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,915,000 after purchasing an additional 57,202 shares during the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank increased its position in shares of VanEck Vectors BDC Income ETF by 62.3% in the third quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 12,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 4,950 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in shares of VanEck Vectors BDC Income ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,097,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,334,000 after purchasing an additional 16,252 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of VanEck Vectors BDC Income ETF by 17.0% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 6,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors BDC Income ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $603,000.

BIZD stock opened at $14.40 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.00 and its 200 day moving average is $12.69. VanEck Vectors BDC Income ETF has a 1-year low of $6.80 and a 1-year high of $17.19.

