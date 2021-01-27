IBM Retirement Fund Increases Position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

IBM Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) by 19.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,683 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $1,447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. KAMES CAPITAL plc boosted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 319.6% in the 4th quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 222,519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,041,000 after buying an additional 169,494 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new position in Digital Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 490,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $68,479,000 after purchasing an additional 27,692 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Digital Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $191,000. Finally, Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in Digital Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $598,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty Trust stock opened at $145.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $40.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.29, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.10. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $105.00 and a fifty-two week high of $165.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $135.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $145.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($1.62). The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $993.32 million. Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 5.31% and a net margin of 17.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.67 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th were paid a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.37%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on DLR shares. Mizuho started coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Digital Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. TD Securities upgraded Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Raymond James upgraded Digital Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Edward Jones upgraded Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Digital Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.40.

In other Digital Realty Trust news, Director David C. Ruberg sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.21, for a total transaction of $7,460,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 784,136 shares in the company, valued at $117,000,932.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Christopher Sharp sold 1,683 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.48, for a total transaction of $248,208.84. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 1,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $248,208.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 54,500 shares of company stock worth $8,104,878. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

