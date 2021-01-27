IBM Retirement Fund Has $1.29 Million Position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

IBM Retirement Fund lowered its position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 304 shares during the quarter. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $1,294,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PH. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 16.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 310,712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,324,000 after buying an additional 43,094 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 3.0% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,795 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the third quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 2.0% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 93,195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,857,000 after acquiring an additional 1,831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the third quarter valued at approximately $755,000. 77.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on PH shares. Barclays upped their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $256.00 to $303.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Citigroup upped their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $210.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Argus upped their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $210.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $240.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Parker-Hannifin has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.36.

In other news, CEO Thomas L. Williams sold 7,357 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.23, for a total transaction of $1,745,301.11. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 192,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,585,642.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, COO Lee C. Banks sold 7,434 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.52, for a total value of $1,765,723.68. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 134,584 shares in the company, valued at $31,966,391.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 37,173 shares of company stock worth $9,161,621 over the last ninety days. 1.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PH opened at $267.04 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a twelve month low of $93.00 and a twelve month high of $293.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $276.05 and its 200-day moving average is $231.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.22, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.74.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $3.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.78. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 22.77% and a net margin of 8.75%. The company had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.76 earnings per share. Parker-Hannifin’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 12.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

