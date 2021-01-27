Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Buys 6,772 Shares of Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) by 212.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,953 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,772 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Zynga were worth $98,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Zynga in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Zynga by 47.4% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,563 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its stake in Zynga by 56.5% in the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 5,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,874 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Zynga by 40.0% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Zynga in the third quarter valued at about $78,000. Institutional investors own 69.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on ZNGA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Zynga from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Zynga from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. MKM Partners started coverage on Zynga in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Zynga from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $12.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Zynga in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.13.

In related news, insider Phuong Y. Phillips sold 14,632 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total value of $160,952.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 261,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,873,387. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Bernard Jin Kim sold 11,985 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total value of $101,872.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 895,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,615,464.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 2,127,906 shares of company stock valued at $20,628,063 in the last ninety days. 9.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Zynga stock opened at $10.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -345.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.26. Zynga Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.65 and a 52 week high of $11.09. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $627.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $628.11 million. Zynga had a negative net margin of 1.72% and a negative return on equity of 2.06%. Equities analysts expect that Zynga Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

Zynga Inc develops, markets, and operates social games as live services in the United States and internationally. The company's games are played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems, as well as on social networking sites, such as Facebook and Snapchat.

