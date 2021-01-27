Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Shares Acquired by Toth Financial Advisory Corp

Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 93.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,510 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 730 shares during the quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $114,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norinchukin Bank The grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 2.9% in the third quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 98,869 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,643,000 after buying an additional 2,804 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 10.6% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,368,297 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $111,215,000 after buying an additional 226,395 shares in the last quarter. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $1,075,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 65.1% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 11,258 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $846,000 after buying an additional 4,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BKD Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Micron Technology during the 4th quarter worth $291,000. 80.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on MU. Zacks Investment Research raised Micron Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Micron Technology from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Micron Technology from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Micron Technology from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, TheStreet cut Micron Technology from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.19.

In related news, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 30,900 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.80, for a total value of $1,755,120.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 335,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,059,694.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 11,668 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.16, for a total transaction of $713,614.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 112,048 shares in the company, valued at $6,852,855.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 204,740 shares of company stock worth $13,839,070. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:MU opened at $79.51 on Wednesday. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.13 and a 12-month high of $87.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.81. The firm has a market cap of $88.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.00, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.37.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 6th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.07. Micron Technology had a net margin of 13.59% and a return on equity of 8.46%. The firm had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.66 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. Micron Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

