United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Shares Sold by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio cut its holdings in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 45.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 177,836 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 150,726 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned approximately 0.25% of United Rentals worth $41,241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of URI. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of United Rentals by 1,347.6% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,003,557 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $175,122,000 after acquiring an additional 934,233 shares during the period. Pelham Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in United Rentals in the 4th quarter worth about $187,334,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in United Rentals in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,904,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in United Rentals by 110.2% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 296,992 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,825,000 after buying an additional 155,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in United Rentals by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,199,565 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $209,323,000 after buying an additional 151,125 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Michael Kneeland sold 20,000 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.22, for a total value of $4,744,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 106,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,245,901.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

URI stock opened at $248.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $17.91 billion, a PE ratio of 19.67, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $244.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $199.62. United Rentals, Inc. has a one year low of $58.85 and a one year high of $267.59.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The construction company reported $5.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.33 by $1.07. United Rentals had a return on equity of 34.19% and a net margin of 10.69%. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.96 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that United Rentals, Inc. will post 16.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup cut United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on United Rentals from $166.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of United Rentals from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $194.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $179.11.

About United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

