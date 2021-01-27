Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) Shares Acquired by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) by 1,849.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 418,215 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 396,764 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned 0.40% of Syneos Health worth $28,492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Syneos Health by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 16,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $890,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in Syneos Health by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 17,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $921,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its stake in Syneos Health by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 36,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,925,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in Syneos Health by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 12,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $840,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Syneos Health by 91.6% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the period. 99.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ SYNH opened at $75.44 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.75. The company has a market capitalization of $7.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.45 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Syneos Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.02 and a 1 year high of $78.72.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Syneos Health had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 10.02%. The business’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Syneos Health, Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Syneos Health from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of Syneos Health from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Syneos Health from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Syneos Health from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Syneos Health from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Syneos Health currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.14.

In related news, CEO Alistair Macdonald sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.02, for a total transaction of $84,024.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 245,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,188,999.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas H. Lee Advisors, Llc sold 627 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.28, for a total transaction of $38,422.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,242,420 shares of company stock valued at $198,800,919 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Syneos Health, Inc operates as an integrated biopharmaceutical solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers various clinical development services spanning Phase I to Phase IV, including full-service global studies, as well as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with drug development process.

