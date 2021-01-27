Strs Ohio Lowers Stock Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Strs Ohio lowered its holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,609 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 357 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $36,494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ISRG. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Capital Analysts LLC grew its position in Intuitive Surgical by 1,666.7% during the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 53 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Intuitive Surgical by 69.7% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 56 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the third quarter valued at about $43,000. 86.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:ISRG opened at $769.65 on Wednesday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a one year low of $360.50 and a one year high of $826.81. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $790.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $726.18. The stock has a market cap of $90.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 0.98.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.12 by $0.46. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 24.45%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.48 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 8.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $690.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $680.00 to $730.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $725.00 to $815.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $800.00 to $865.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $736.06.

In related news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 11,114 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $761.76, for a total value of $8,466,200.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories in the United States and internationally. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

