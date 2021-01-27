Strs Ohio Trims Stake in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Strs Ohio cut its stake in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 382,610 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 12,984 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned approximately 0.26% of Lamb Weston worth $30,126,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 26,551 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,760,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 13,257 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $879,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,936 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 33,295 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,206,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,833 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LW opened at $76.93 on Wednesday. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.06 and a 52-week high of $96.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $77.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.72. The stock has a market cap of $11.26 billion, a PE ratio of 38.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.78.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.04. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 95.26%. The company had revenue of $896.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $890.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be given a dividend of $0.235 per share. This is a boost from Lamb Weston’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Lamb Weston’s payout ratio is presently 36.80%.

LW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Lamb Weston from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lamb Weston from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Lamb Weston from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Lamb Weston from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $74.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lamb Weston currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.00.

In other news, CEO Thomas P. Werner sold 69,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.65, for a total transaction of $5,396,675.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Eryk J. Spytek sold 6,183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $463,725.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

About Lamb Weston

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, sweet potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as various customer labels.

