Toth Financial Advisory Corp Has $83,000 Holdings in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp lessened its stake in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 91.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 125 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,315 shares during the quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $83,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CHTR. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in Charter Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Charter Communications by 70.3% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Charter Communications during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Charter Communications during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in Charter Communications by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 90 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHTR stock opened at $649.54 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $645.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $620.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The firm has a market cap of $129.83 billion, a PE ratio of 51.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.00. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 12 month low of $345.67 and a 12 month high of $681.71.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $3.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.87. The business had revenue of $12.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.04 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 7.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.74 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 14.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CHTR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $650.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $640.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Charter Communications in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $750.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Charter Communications presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $655.44.

In related news, CMO Jonathan Hargis sold 9,679 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $594.81, for a total transaction of $5,757,165.99. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 47,578 shares in the company, valued at $28,299,870.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Richard R. Dykhouse sold 7,927 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $632.34, for a total transaction of $5,012,559.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,811 shares in the company, valued at $16,953,667.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 75,860 shares of company stock worth $45,482,701. 1.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, and spectrum mobile and spectrum guide services, as well as ad-supported free online video products.

