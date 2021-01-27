Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC) Shares Bought by Toth Financial Advisory Corp

Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC) by 50.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 615 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in Brookfield Renewable were worth $36,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable in the third quarter valued at about $191,568,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in Brookfield Renewable in the 3rd quarter valued at about $152,679,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $66,455,000. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,017,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,824,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Brookfield Renewable alerts:

Shares of BEPC opened at $56.10 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $58.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.07. Brookfield Renewable Co. has a 12-month low of $26.67 and a 12-month high of $63.31.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.868 per share. This represents a $3.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 27th.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company cut Brookfield Renewable from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th.

Brookfield Renewable Company Profile

Brookfield Renewable Corporation operates renewable power assets in the United States, Brazil, and Colombia. It operates hydroelectric, wind, and solar power plants with an installed capacity of approximately 19,000 megawatts, as well as 18,000 megawatt of development pipeline. The company was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Featured Article: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Renewable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Renewable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.