Strs Ohio Cuts Stock Position in AECOM (NYSE:ACM)

Strs Ohio reduced its position in AECOM (NYSE:ACM) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 696,966 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 5,631 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned 0.47% of AECOM worth $34,694,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ACM. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in shares of AECOM in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of AECOM by 44.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,609 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of AECOM in the 3rd quarter worth about $201,000. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AECOM in the 4th quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New purchased a new position in shares of AECOM in the 3rd quarter worth about $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.78% of the company’s stock.

ACM has been the subject of several analyst reports. KeyCorp increased their target price on AECOM from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Barclays increased their target price on AECOM from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on AECOM from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on AECOM from $56.00 to $61.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on AECOM from $61.00 to $69.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.33.

NYSE ACM opened at $53.07 on Wednesday. AECOM has a fifty-two week low of $21.76 and a fifty-two week high of $55.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.63. The stock has a market cap of $7.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.61.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The construction company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. AECOM had a positive return on equity of 9.37% and a negative net margin of 1.41%. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that AECOM will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

AECOM

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, delivers professional services to program and construction management in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company engages in planning, consulting, architectural, engineering, and construction management services for commercials and governments clients.

