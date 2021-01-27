Toth Financial Advisory Corp Takes $49,000 Position in Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,400 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Alphatec by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 182,520 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Alphatec by 5.1% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 67,637 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 3,274 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Alphatec by 49.8% in the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 22,625 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 7,525 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Alphatec by 316.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,080 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 8,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphatec during the 3rd quarter valued at about $66,000. 31.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ATEC shares. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Alphatec in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target (up from $12.00) on shares of Alphatec in a report on Monday, December 21st. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Alphatec in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Lake Street Capital increased their target price on Alphatec from $15.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alphatec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.57.

NASDAQ:ATEC opened at $14.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.07. Alphatec Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.19 and a 52-week high of $15.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of -13.27 and a beta of 1.53.

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The medical technology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $41.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.83 million. Alphatec had a negative return on equity of 266.45% and a negative net margin of 51.95%. Equities analysts forecast that Alphatec Holdings, Inc. will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Alphatec

Alphatec Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, develops, and advances technologies for the surgical treatment of spinal disorders. The company offers SafeOp Neural InformatiX System, an Alpha InformatiX product platform designed to reduce the risk of intraoperative nerve injury; squadron lateral retractor designed to meet the surgeon's needs and to maximize patient outcomes; LLICO access system, a minimally invasive posterior thoracolumbar access system; Invictus Spinal Fixation System, a comprehensive thoracolumbar fixation system to treat a range of pathologies; and Invictus MIS SingleStep designed to improve surgical efficiency without compromising accuracy.

