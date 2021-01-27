Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Shares Sold by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio lowered its holdings in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) by 12.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 544,870 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 79,488 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned about 0.07% of Newmont worth $32,632,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Newmont in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Newmont by 1,446.7% in the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 464 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Newmont in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Newmont in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Newmont by 1,773.2% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 768 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. 79.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Newmont alerts:

NYSE NEM opened at $61.48 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.39 billion, a PE ratio of 19.33 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $61.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.24. Newmont Co. has a 12-month low of $33.00 and a 12-month high of $72.22.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.24 billion. Newmont had a net margin of 23.19% and a return on equity of 7.37%. The company’s revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Newmont Co. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 5,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.95, for a total value of $319,042.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 242,547 shares in the company, valued at $15,025,786.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP E Randall Engel sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.64, for a total transaction of $313,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 264,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,561,828.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,244 shares of company stock valued at $2,796,264 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Newmont from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 15th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Newmont from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Newmont in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.24.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold, copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2019, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 100.2 million ounces and land position of 68,300 square kilometers.

Featured Story: Trading Strategy Examples and Plans

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM).

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.