Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Acquires 6,817 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 20.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,045 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,817 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $2,801,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First PREMIER Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 1,220 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 8,108 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $567,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 28.0% in the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 686 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 36.2% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 715 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Successful Portfolios LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 4,345 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.56% of the company’s stock.

PSX opened at $71.31 on Wednesday. Phillips 66 has a 12-month low of $40.04 and a 12-month high of $98.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.15 billion, a PE ratio of -11.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $70.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.24.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by $0.79. Phillips 66 had a negative net margin of 3.45% and a positive return on equity of 3.38%. The company had revenue of $16.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.15 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.11 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post -0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PSX shares. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $63.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $92.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Tudor Pickering cut shares of Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Phillips 66 presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.44.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

